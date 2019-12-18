Wiley College issued warning by accreditation agency

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Following a review by an accreditation agency, Wiley College has been placed on a one-year warning.
Janea Johnson, with The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, said that the College failed to comply with requirements related to administrators’ qualifications, student achievement, policies for rewarding credit, financial resources and financial responsibility.
Johnson added that the college must get back into compliance of all five requirements by December 2020.
If the college would fail to do so, the committee would then extend the warning or then place the college on probation.
In a statement to the Marshall News Messenger, Wiley College President Herman Felton, Jr. said the college began an “aggressive three-year improvement plan that he expects to see pay off soon.”
He added that the plan will address the issues pointed out by the SACSCOC. President Felton then emphasized to the Marshall News Messenger that the university is not under probation and did not receive an onsite visit from the SACSCOC.
Wiley College’s Vice President of Business and Finance George Stiell, told the Marshall News Messenger that a five-year financial plan has been in place for the last two years and changes regarding salaries.
