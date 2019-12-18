Woman gets 35 years for her role in Angelina County drowning death of 3-year-old nephew

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old nephew was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday.
Billie Jean Cuttler pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree felony conspiracy to commit murder as part of the plea deal, according to Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin. Cuttler was originally charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Mason Cuttler.
The Angelina County DA said in June that, as part of the plea deal, Cuttler agreed to waive any further appeals in regard to her competency to stand trial. She also agreed to waive any appeals of the criminal case.
By complying with the conditions of her plea deal, Cuttler would be sentenced to 20 years in prison, Martin said at the time. However, on Wednesday, prosecutors withdrew their original sentence and instead, offered a sentence of 35 years. Cuttler accepted the amended sentence.
Martin said Cuttler will serve at least half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.
Cuttler’s plea deal came four months after her boyfriend, Bobby Woods Jr. was found guilty of capital murder in Mason Cuttler’s death. Woods was sentenced to life in prison.
Investigators said Woods told police that Cuttler was pregnant and that he killed the boy because he wanted to make room in his home, which housed three families at the time.
Mason’s body was found Aug. 18, 2015, a day after he was reported missing.
