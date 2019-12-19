After 40 years on Texas death row, court tosses Cesar Fierro’s sentence for faulty jury instructions

In a 1990 appeal, and then again in one raised last year, Fierro’s attorneys said his lawyers presented evidence at trial about his troubled childhood, substance abuse, religious devotions and his support and love for his children. But the jury was wrongly never told to consider any of that when weighing life or death questions, they argued. Instead, they were only asked if they believed Fierro deliberately killed Castanon and if they thought he would be a future danger to society.