Angelina County Farmers Market offering holiday fun

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “Yeah, it’s going to be a big weekend. I’m so excited," exclaimed Lynn Bryan, the new manager at Angelina County Farmers Market.
She can hardly contain the excitement as plans for this week's drive-thru light exhibit are coming together.
"Our Winter Wonderland is going to come in right here and just drive around, all the around, make a circle and then you go out over here," pointed out Bryan.
The free event is Bryan's way of returning life to a market that had remained closed most of the year.
At the time Bryan wondered, "Why? This could be something big for Lufkin. This could be big for Angelina County."
So, she and her husband Tommy submitted a bid to city and county officials to rent and manage the property.
They immediately decided to stay open year-round and began telling prospective vendors, "You don't have to pay taxes, and lights, and electricity and water. You don't have to do all that. You just come out and spend the day and sell your items and go home. And we do the rest."
Bryan's excitement is contagious as vendors and volunteers are increasing in number.
"This place has spirit,” said volunteer Catherine Evans. “There's something about this place. The vendors are all really nice. So pleasant."
Vendor Betty Miller agrees.
“Yeah, it’s all about local.”
Local is for everyone, Bryan adds.
“Anyone is welcome to come decorate,” says Bryan, in hope that non-profits and businesses will participate in the Drive-thru Winter Wonderland.
Christmas may be on Bryan's mind, but with one glance across the property, her spring chore list begins.
"The gazebo. We're going to redo the gazebo. It needs a lot of work. That’s our next chore."
The Angelina County Farmers Market is at 2107 South Medford Drive, behind the Texas A&M Agrilife building. It’s open Wednesday thru Saturday with the Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland beginning tomorrow evening at 5:30.
