Angelina County grand jury indicts couple accused of abusing, neglecting autistic son

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury indicted two parents in connection with the abuse and neglect of their autistic 9-year-old son, who was later found to have leukemia.
Shannon Marie Creevey and Thomas Anthony Mayhew, both of Lufkin, were among the 55 people indicted by the Angelina County grand jury during its December meeting.
Creevey was indicted on five felony charges - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/mental damage, and three counts of injury to a child - bodily injury. Her collective bond amount was increased to $150,000.
The grand jury indicted Mayhew for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/mental damage and two counts of injury to a child - bodily injury. His total bond amount was increased to $100,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating in July after the child was found unresponsive at his home. The child was described as having injuries to the head and face, bleeding from the nose, a possible collar-bone fracture, bruising to the lower abdomen and a possible left ankle fracture.
While at the hospital, the child coded several times and was transferred to Texas Children Hospital and records showed he was in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. Records also show he had severe anemia and was diagnosed with leukemia.
Police later interviewed Creevey, who said about two weeks prior, she hit her son on the rear with her hand, causing his face to hit the wall and his nose to start bleeding, according to the affidavit. She said she gave her son a bucket and rag, but she did not help him clean himself, the affidavit stated.
Creevey told police that a few days before that incident, she said she hit her son in the face, knocking him to the floor, according to the affidavit. She allegedly said she did it because he had thrown up on himself, and she became frustrated with him.
According to the affidavit, Creevey admitted to being a bad parent and said she did not want her child, saying Mayhew wanted a son and made her get pregnant. She told police she hated her son and does not want her children anymore and she was willing to give them to Child Protective Services.
Police then interviewed Mayhew, who said he noticed his son appeared weak and had trouble walking as well as keeping his balance. He also noticed his son had lost a lot of weight. The affidavit states Mayhew admitted to hitting his son in the face because he was not eating, and he was hiding his food. He said he knew he needed to take his son to the doctor, but he did not, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 20, police visited the child, who had been released from the hospital and placed in foster care. The affidavit states the boy’s health was improving every day and he was able to speak about the incident. He said his mother had cut his arm with a knife because he had pushed his little sister down the stairs. He also said Creevey had his younger brother hit him “all over” with his fist when he got in trouble.
