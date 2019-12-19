Angelina County grand jury indicts man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

ANGELINA, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been indicted in connection to allegations that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman back in October. Later, the woman managed to escape from a car trunk.
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted Zataymon Timon Skinner, 30, on three felony charges - aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and robbery. His collective bond was increased to $125,000.
Skinner was among the 55 people that the grand jury indicted earlier this month.
Skinner is still being held in the Angelina County Jail. In addition to the charges he was indicted on, his charges also include parole violation for evading arrest and theft of property between $100 and $750.
According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, they received a report of a woman who had just been sexually assaulted at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She told police that the suspect also stole the vehicle she had been driving, which belonged to a family member.
LPD officers responded to the 400 block of Robin Street, where the woman escaped from the man she knew only as “Mon,” the press release stated.
The woman told police that she was leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning when she saw “Mon” standing near her car.
“He told her, ‘Get in, or I’ll kill you,’ so she got into the driver’s seat,” the press release stated. “She drove several blocks until he took over as the driver.”
The man, who was later identified as Skinner, then took the victim to the Lufkin Land area and ordered her to get in the back seat of the car after he stopped at a dead-end in the 2100 block of Wood Avenue, the press release stated. The woman tried to escape, but Skinner allegedly overpowered her.
At that point, the man forced her out of the car, sexually assaulted her, and put her in the trunk, according to the press release.
“As he drove away, she managed to open the trunk and escape,” the press release stated. “When Skinner noticed, he stopped the vehicle and chased after her for a short time but then got back in the vehicle and drove away. The woman contacted us after seeking help at a nearby home.”
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Lufkin PD officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Holland Street and found that “Mon” had fled the scene.
“Recognizing that ‘Mon’ was possibly the rape suspect, officers made it a priority to locate him,” the press release stated. “With the help of neighbors in the Lufkin Land community, officers maintained a visual on the fleeing man and took him into custody for evading arrest.”
One officer’s bodycam captured the foot chase through a wooded area. When the chase ended, the LPD officer raises his Taser and says, “Give it up, bro!”
When the Lufkin Police Department officers ran Skinner’s license, they found that he had a parole violation and a theft warrant out of Smith County, the press release stated.
LPD detectives filed warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after the victim identified him as the suspect.
Previous story: Lufkin police: Woman escapes from trunk after kidnapping, assault
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.