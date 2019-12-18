Angelina Forest Products First Load in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina Forest Products has built a new state-of-the-art saw-mill facility in Angelina County. Today-- AFP celebrated their official first load of lumber to be shipped out.
The company is invested in the community so much that the first load was delivered inside Lufkin city limit at McCoy’s.
Chief Operation Officer, Garry Sorrell expresses, "Not too often do you not only get a brand-new lumber operation from the ground up but to have a brand new lumber operation in our back yard, the investment group put something back to this community and it is pretty exciting.”
Sorrell says there will be a lot of trucks coming out here with both residuals and products and with lumber going out the door.
The AFP team says they are eager to continue producing building materials while providing career-oriented jobs in Angelina County.
