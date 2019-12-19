First Alert: Increasing clouds with some low-end rain chances by late Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching western storm system will bring back increasing clouds as we head through the late afternoon and evening hours. The clouds should keep us above the freezing mark, but it will still be a cold night as overnight lows drop into the middle 30's.
Friday is shaping up to be a chilly day as we sit under cloudy skies. The rain chance is 20%, but most areas will remain dry throughout the day before slightly better rain chances encroach on our part of the state by Friday night.
The slow-moving nature of this low pressure system will lead to a 40% chance of a chilly rain during the day on Saturday as we remain under overcast skies.
Rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.
Once the slow-moving low-pressure system exits stage left by Saturday night, we will see a return to full blown sunshine by Sunday.
The sunny and dry weather will continue through Tuesday as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons. This will make for some great weather in the days leading up to Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas, we are looking at partly cloudy skies to go along with mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions.
A slight chance for rain will then enter the picture as we transition toward the end of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.