Grand jury indicts Huntington man accused of bomb message that evacuated school

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Huntington man who is accused of leaving a threatening note on a bathroom stall that prompted Huntington ISD’s administration to evacuate the students and faculty at the high school campus to the football stadium in March 2018.
David Edward Glawson, 19, was indicted on a charge of terroristic threat.
Glawson was first arrested on the charge in March following the investigation after the word “bomb” was found written in one of the bathroom stalls at Huntington High School. The school made the decision to evacuate the campus so the school could conduct a sweep.
No bomb was found but Huntington ISD police determined Glawson had written on the stall.
