‘Jacks bring in 13 on Early National Signing Day

It was a different feeling on Early National Signing Day this year compared to 12 months ago for SFA head coach Colby Carthel.
Last year he was only on campus for a few weeks after getting hired and had little time to get recruits. Carthel and his staff were able to bring in a handful. This year, Carthel and his staff used the early period to fill in holes that would help their skill position kids and were able to bring in 13 players.
Five of the new recruits are transfers and the remaining eight all out of high school.
Here are the players coming to Nacogdoches next fall.
Dennis Osagiede | DL | 6-0 | 290 lbs | Houston, Texas | Ridge Point HS/UMASS
Prior to SFA
- Named Phill Steele Preseason All-Independent Second Team Defensive Lineman before his sophomore season at UMASS
- Played in 10 games with nine starts in 2019
- Recorded 30 total tackles with nine tackles for loss and two sacks
- Played in 10 games as a reserve on the defensive line, contributing 15 tackles throughout the during his freshman season
High School
- Standout defensive lineman and three-year letterwinner for head coach Brent Sniffin at Ridge
- Point High School in Missouri City, Texas
- Was named the District 20-6A Defensive MVP when Ridge Point finished 10-1 overall
- Helped Ridge Point to a 10-1 record during his junior year as well, when he won first team all-district
- Second team all-district recipient as a sophomore
- Also won academic all-district during his scholastic playing days
- Was the team's defensive line MVP as a sophomore, junior and senior
- A three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals
Personal
- Son of Gladys Daniels
- Brother to Christian and Frankie
Kobe Banks | WR | 5-8 | 165 lbs | Houston, Texas | Cypress Ranch HS
Recruiting Information
- Other offers from Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay
High School
- Played for Gene Johnson at Cypress Ranch
- Caught 59 balls for 1,010 yards with nine touchdowns in three seasons
- Caught eight passes for 152 yards against Bryon
- Two-time all-district player
- Also competed in track & field for three seasons in the 110m and 300m hurdles
Academic all-districtPersonal
- Son of Shane Carissa Ann-Marie Banks
Ky Thomas | DL | 6-4 | 265 lbs | Elkhart, Texas | Elkhart HS
Recruiting Information
- Other offers from Abilene Christian, Fordham, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, Northwestern State, UTEP
High School
- Played for three seasons at Elkart
- Accounted for 113 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks during his career
- Also played tight end
- Caught 28 passes for 492 yards and eight touchdowns
- Also competed in basketball and track & field
Jaylon Washington | OL | 6-7 | 345 lbs | Red Oak, Texas | Red Oak HSRecruiting Information
- Three-star prospect according to 247sports
- Other offers from Arkansas State, Alcorn State, Illinois State, Incarnate Word, Jackson State, Northwestern State, Texas Southern
High School
- Played for Chris Ross at Red Oak
- Team won the district championship for the first time in over 30 years
- 2018 all-district performer
- Voted team captain
- All-county player
Personal
- Son of Melisa Ann Pecot
Day Day Coleman | LB | 6-2 | 218 lbs | Dallas, Texas | West Mesquite HS/Arizona
Recruiting Information
- Transfer from Arizona
- Three-star recruit out of high school by 247sports
- Ranked as the 110th best player in the state of Texas coming out of high school by 247 sports
Prior to SFA
- Played in 12 games in 2019 at Arizona
- Had 10 total tackles
- Played in four games with one start but redshirted in 2018 at Arizona
- Collected 11 tackles with 1.5 tackles-for-loss at Utah (Oct. 12)
- Made first career start at Spur safety against Southern Utah (Sept. 15), combining for five tackles
- Saw increased action and totaled six tackles, including three solo stops and 1.5 tackles-for-loss, at Houston (Sept. 8)
High School
- Graduated in 2018 from West Mesquite High School
- Three-year letterwinner in football at linebacker and safety
- Voted team's most valuable defensive player
- First-Team 5A-I Region II, District 7 selection
- Posted 41 tackles with one interception his senior year
- Helped his team to a 7-3 record
Personal
- Grandson of Pamela Fite
- Has one brother, Armon, and one sister, A’zhane
Lavar Lindo | TE | 6-4 | 225 lbs | Mission, Texas | Sharyland Pioneer HS
Recruiting Information
- Other offers from Incarnate Word and SMU
High School
- Played two seasons for head coach Tom Lee at Sharyland Pioneer
- Caught 63 passes for 1,327 yards and 19 TDs during his career
- Had 38 catches and 12 touchdowns in 2019
- Named the team's offensive MVP
- Also competed in track & field and played baseball
Personal
- Son of Angella Lindo
Drew Beymer | OL | 6-8 | 330 lbs | Auburndale, Fla | Auburndale HS/Iowa Western CC
Recruiting Information
- Originally signed with UT-Martin before transferring to Iowa Western CC
Prior to SFA
- Played in six games at Iowa Western
- Named all-conference honorable mention
High School
- Played two seasons for head coach William Deeds at Auburndale
- Named the team's most improved offensive player
- Named a performer to watch at the Big County Preps Ignite Showcase
- Played in the fifth annual Metro vs. Florida Challenge
Personal
- Son of Any and Jessica Beymer
- Has two brothers Nathan and Benjamin
Kris McCune | S | 6-2 | 220 lbs | Forney, Texas | Dallas Christian HS/Oklahoma State
Recruiting Information
- Originally held offers from Texas Tech and Kansas before signing with OSU
- Was a three-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247sports
Prior to SFA
- Named all-conference honorable mention
High School
- Played for Mike Wheeler at Dallas Christian
- Named the MVP at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in 2016
- First team all-state performer
- Led team to a 11-1 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in 2016
- Named second team all-district is junior season
- Also competed in basketball, baseball, track & field
Personal
- Son of Reg and Marquita Murray
Daniel Keys | OL | 6-5 | 280 lbs | New Orleans, La. | Langham Creek HS
High School
- Played two seasons under head Todd Thompson
Personal
- Son of Elphaqe and Achaliah Keys
Moe Wedman | WR | 6-2 | 195 lbs | Spartanburg, S.C. | Spartanburg HS
Recruiting Information
- Two-star prospect coming out of high school in 2019 according to Rivals.com
- Originally held offers from Alabama State and Navy
Prior to SFA
- Prepped at Jireh Prep
High School
- Played three seasons under Chris Miller at Spartanburg
- Had 42 catches for 781 yards during senior season
- Was an all-state performer during senior season
- Voted team captain and best hands on the team
- Also competed in basketball
Personal
- Son of Maurice Jr. and Natasha Wedman
PJ Braun | OL | 6-5 | 300 lbs | Reno, Nevada | North Valley High School/Butte College
Prior to SFA
- Played one season at Butte College
High School
- Played two season under Coach Rose at North Valley
- Played on both the offensive and defensive line
- Also competed in track & field
Personal
- Son of Ramona Trulson
Keeymon White | OL | 6-2 | 300 lbs | Houston, Texas | Aldine Davis HS
Recruiting Information
- Held offers from Houston Baptist and Northwestern State
High School
- Played three seasons under Coach Showers and Coach Joseph
- Played on both the offensive and defensive line
- Also competed in track & field for a season
Personal
- Son of Demetrius White and Keeya Williams
Ja'Bray Young | RB | 5-9 | 210 lbs | Melissa, Texas | Melissa HS
Recruiting Information
- Three-star rated prospect according to 247sports
- Held offers from Boston College, Virginia Tech, Colorado State, Nevada, North Texas, SMU & Syracuse
High School
- Played four seasons under head coaches Seth Stinton and Matt Nally at Melissa
- Had 565 career rushes for 4,426 yards and 49 touchdowns
- Had 109 rushes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019
- Rushed 215 times for 1,550 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior
Personal
- Son of Lawernce and Tammy Williams
