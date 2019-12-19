Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

THE RECKONING-SUNDAYS AFTER-SHEPARD
SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball
WYLIE, Texas (AP) — For many years Patrick Shepard wouldn’t touch a basketball -- his molester, a priest, had taught him the game and as much as he loved it, he had “so many bad memories." The abuse sent him spiraling down, through anger and alcohol abuse and sadness. But now he has a loving partner, a son he adores, and the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood help eclipse his pain. He still finds himself crying sometimes, but the tears do not come as often as they once did. And he has taught his son to play basketball.
RAPE-ACCUSER'S NAME
Court grants woman anonymity in suit alleging sexual assault
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has stopped a judge from forcing a Texas woman to make her name public in a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes last month ordered the woman to reveal her identity. If she refused, Hughes’ order called on her employer to identify her, even though the company had not made such a request. The appeals court Wednesday said Hughes failed to analyze factors that should keep someone's name out of a lawsuit. Advocates for sexual assault survivors were critical of Hughes’ order, saying it could prevent other sexual assault victims from coming forward.
MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS
4 people injured shooting outside San Antonio mall
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people have been injured during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Police Department officials said the shooting happened at the South Park Mall on the city's south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed. Police did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.
CRANE COLLAPSE-TEXAS
Agency fines company $26K for fatal Dallas crane collapse
DALLAS (AP) — A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that slashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas. The June 9 collapse killed one resident and displaced hundreds. The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn't explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm. Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, says the company will appeal OSHA's citations.
MERCURY SPILL-HOUSTON
Attorney downplays danger from mercury spill by jailed man
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a 19-year-old man accused of stealing mercury then spilling it in Houston is downplaying the danger people faced from exposure to the liquid metal. Dozens of people had to be decontaminated due to possible exposure at the weekend, and several businesses were closed. In court Wednesday, attorney Patrick Ruzzo said the type of mercury Christopher Lee Melder is accused of stealing can't cause significant harm. The judge raised Melder’s bonds from $5,000 to $50,000. Ruzzo declined to comment when asked if his client knew he was handling mercury. The FBI believes the spill was unintentional.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
AP-LARA-LOGAN-LAWSUIT
Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine over article
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former “60 Minutes” correspondent whose report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News is suing over an article about the fallout. Lara Logan is seeking $25 million in a lawsuit filed in Texas against the parent company of New York magazine. Logan says the article tarnished her career and led to a diminished role at the network. A spokeswoman for the magazine didn't return a message seeking comment. A new documentary series hosted by Logan is set to air on Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service, in January.
RECYCLING PLANT-FIRE
Recycling plant fire prompts school closures in Texas
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Classes are canceled Wednesday at two Texas schools because of a large fire burning at a recycling plant. Dallas TV station WFAA reports that the fire broke out early Wednesday at the Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plan in Waxahachie, about 25 miles south of Dallas. The city says the fire was under control by about 8 a.m. but crews were still working to extinguish it. There are no reports of injuries.
REMAIN IN MEXICO-SICK CHILD
In reversal, border agents allow sick 7-year-old to enter US
HOUSTON (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times has finally been allowed into the country. U.S. border agents in Brownsville, Texas, exempted her and her mother from the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy and allowed them to cross into the U.S. on Tuesday. The mother says they traveled from Honduras in hopes of finding better medical treatment. The reversal came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection received inquiries from The Associated Press and other media about the case.