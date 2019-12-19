Lufkin Crime Stoppers: Burglary suspect tried to steal handguns from pawn shop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An alert police officer kept a burglary suspect from stealing almost two dozen guns from a local pawn shop, but the man managed to escape, according to a Lufkin Crime Stoppers post.
According to the post on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, the burglary occurred at East Texas Pawn at about 2 a.m. Monday morning, and now police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.
“The fast actions by a Lufkin police officer kept nearly two dozen stolen guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets, but your help is needed to catch the would-be gun dealer,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
The Crime Stoppers bulletin stated that the Lufkin PD officer happened to be in the right place at the right time when he heard an alarm coming from the area of Timberland and Chestnut. Within a minute of when the alarm sounded, he was at the scene.
The LPD officer chased a man who was carrying a Ninja Turtles backpack filled with handguns.
Eventually, the Lufkin PD officer caught up with the burglary suspect and recovered the guns, but the man escaped, the Crime Stoppers post stated.
“Someone knows this dirtbag, and Crime Stoppers wants to pay them a reward for anonymously identifying him,” the Crime Stoppers post stated.
Anyone who can identify the burglar is urged to submit a tip by clicking the “Solve This” button on the Crime Stoppers website, using the Crime Stoppers app, or calling (936) 639-TIPS.
“The entire Crime Stoppers process is handled without identifying the tipster, so no one will know who you are, but only the first, most accurate, crime-solving tip received can be rewarded,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “Wait too long to submit a tip and someone else might get the reward.”
