Lufkin Road Overlay proposal

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday— Members of the Lufkin community proposed the Street Overlay Program to the city council.
It is an annual program that is allocated 600-thousand dollars to overlaying streets in town.
Council members say it is comprehensive program where they will grade every street in the city, then focus on dividing the funds equally for revitalization purposes.
“This particular year is exciting because we have a new method that we’re trying out. Just some new materials that we feel is going to help that 600-thousand dollars go a littler further than it has in the past," Assistant City Manager, Jason Arnold says. "And you’ll see lot more streets being taken care of than we have been able to do historically.”
In the upcoming meetings, the city council will address which roads will be worked on and possibly vote on it.
