EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cold start with many places dropping back into the 20s this morning. More sunshine today with light winds and temperatures warming to near 60 degrees will make for a nice afternoon. Clouds begin to increase this evening and overnight with mostly cloudy skies to start Friday. A slight chance for rain during the day Friday, but the chance will increase overnight into Saturday morning. Some places could see the clouds and some patchy drizzle last into the day Saturday before clearing Saturday night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until Sunday when afternoon highs will warm into the lower 60s. Lots of sunshine to start next week with clouds gradually increasing through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will be above average in the mid to upper 60s for the holiday.