Singing in a group provides physical, mental benefits for performers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This time of year, musical groups are sharing a joyful noise. They visit senior centers, perform special church music and even the kiddos delight parents with school Christmas shows. Listeners benefit, but so do singers.
"It just makes a difference of how you think about things,” says Kay Awtrey. She’s assistant director of Heart of the Pines Chorus and has been singing in choirs since a teenager.
“It must release something because by the time we leave we're happy and we're laughing with each other and we're just glad that we came."}
Board-certified music therapist Grant Howarth knows exactly what group singing releases.
“Your endorphins start going and oxytocin and all these different hormones that are affecting us,” said the music therapist for Heart to Heart Hospice. “It’s like the love hormone when a mother has a child or a best friend’s hug. It’s valid. It’s scientific.”
Research with EKG and brain wave monitors validate that choir members are in tune in a surprising way.
"There have been studies that show that people who make music or are singing together, their brain waves start lining up,” explained Howarth. “It's really fascinating just to see how music affects all parts of our brain."
Scientists say singing in a choir or chorus provides physical benefits too. Awtrey already knew that.
"We're all standing straighter so we're getting air from the top of our head to the bottom of our feet,” said Awtrey. “Your muscles are all getting in align. Everything lines back up, so physically you do feel better."
And all this applies to kids from one to 92.
There may be a few sad faces in children’s choirs, depending on their age, but for the most part, the children are happy and love interacting with one another, according to First United Methodist Church, Nacogdoches assistant director Melissa Jenkins.
"I notice it brings them together. It makes them all a part of something. They all seem to enjoy it. They are all participating," said Jenkins.
Joining a community or church choir or group can absolutely help lighten moods and promote connection. Neighborhood caroling or a family singing around the Christmas tree works too.
A good place to get connected with a singing group is a church or senior center that frequently hosts singing groups.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.