Vigil honors student athletes killed in wreck

Family members, classmates and other friends remembered two Linden-Kildare High students during a candlelight vigil at the East Texas school the night of Dec. 18. The sisters, 16-year-old sophomore Shantey and 15-year-old freshman Adryanna, died after a log truck struck their car in front of the school the morning of Dec. 14. Their mother was hurt in the collision. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)