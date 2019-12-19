WEBXTRA: Singing in a group provides physical, mental benefits for performers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This time of year, choirs and musical groups are making the rounds performing before listeners.
The joy their voice bring is evident. At the same time, the singers, from age one to 92, are receiving scientifically proven physical and mental benefits.
Kay Awtrey, assistant director of the Heart of the Pines Chorus, has been singing with groups and choirs since she was 19 years old.
“A lot of time we come in for rehearsal and rehears at 6:30 on Monday nights, so everyone is exhausted when we come in from working or dealing with family and you aren’t in there a half an hour before all of a sudden you feel better, you are glad you came. It makes all the difference in how you feel physically to be there singing,” Awtrey said.
Board certified music therapist Grant Howarth substantiates the research behind Awtrey’s experience.
“There have been studies that people who make music their brain waves start lining up, “ Howarth said. “Your endorphins start going. It’s like the love hormone.”
It’s not too late to benefit from singing in a group. Neighborhood caroling or just singing around the Christmas tree with you family will work, too.
