Woman survives life-threatening crash, not found until 8 hours later

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman is recovering after a car crash just west of Lubbock left her almost lifeless in her car for eight hours before help arrived. Vicki Mosqueda was on her way home from Lubbock after a business meeting with some friends. It was what happened next while she was driving home that has left her forever grateful to a stranger.
“It's kind of hard to put everything in words, to describe actually the feeling of surviving something like that,” said Mosqueda.
It was 12:30 am on December 5, Mosqueda was driving on Highway 114 on her way back home to Levelland.
“I don’t know if I got really sleepy or I just felt really heavy so I turned the volume up on the radio,” she said.
Mosqueda says it was after that moment, she blacked out, but officials paint a pretty clear picture of what happened to her. Officials say that night, Mosqueda got too close to the median, swerved to avoid hitting a sign, lost control of her car, and rolled three times.
“I can’t believe, you know, that I survived that,” said Mosqueda.
That wasn’t even the worst of it, Mosqueda laid in her car unresponsive until 8 the next morning. That’s 8 hours until she was found by a passerby who called paramedics.
“I heard just pieces of it, and then I probably blacked out again, but I heard them cutting the clothes off of me and stuff like that and getting me out,” she said.
Mosqueda is a mother of four and a grandmother. She says she is thankful she even survived something like this.
“Only god. I mean, he’s the only one that was there with me that helped,” said Mosqueda.
Now during this holiday season, Mosqueda says she is thankful for her second chance. One she plans to live for herself and her loved ones.
“It’s not even about the gifts. It’s just about being together with my family,” she said.
Mosqueda has a gash on her forehead from the crash. She is currently doing physical therapy and will continue to do that for the next eight weeks.
