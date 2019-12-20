Finding hope even when the holiday blues hit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’ve been feeling a little down, or your friends have expressed feelings of sadness that is not uncommon during the holiday season. An East Texan woman who works with a crisis outreach team tells us these are, in fact, real feelings that can happen this time of year.
“Sometimes, people are alone, and there’s a big focus on family, so they may be reminded of loved ones they’ve lost," said Allison Horsely, the director of the mobile crisis outreach team at Burke. "And even the happiest of families can cause some stress when they get together.”
To get through these feelings, Horsley said that it’s important to find healthy ways to cope.
“They’re doing things that they enjoy. It’s important to have things to look forward to. Also, connecting with others is a great way to get over the typical holiday sadness that some people feel,” Horsley said.
If people are looking for ways to get involved and out of the house, Horsley said there are numerous volunteering opportunities.
“There are places like the Salvation Army, Love INC, that are always looking for help,” Horsley said. "And there are local churches and there are outreach and support programs through those.”
Horsley said that there are also groups with the Nacogdoches NAMI Association, and Burke has activities and peer support for veterans. She reminds people that their feelings are valid.
“It’s okay to feel how you feel, but it’s so much more helpful when you have friends and family, or any other person that you feel is there for you,” Horsley said.
Some people think crisis line calls go up this time of year, Horsely said it quite the opposite.
“Surprisingly, the number of people in crisis actually decreases this time of year,” Horsley said. “I think they’re focused on trying to be happy, maybe trying to celebrate and make it to the next year. But there’s help, and they don’t have to tough it out.”
If you are feeling down this time of year, or any day, you can get immediate help or schedule an appointment. Horsley said there’s help 24/7, every day of the year.
Burke’s crisis line number is 1-800-392-8343. They can also call Burke’s main number at (936)-634-5010.
