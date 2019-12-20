First Alert: Cloudy and dreary conditions to persist through Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The gray skies have returned to the Piney Woods and it appears they will hang around for another day due to the slow-moving nature of this low pressure system that has entered this great state of Texas.
We have seen some sprinkles and this trend will continue overnight and through the day on Saturday as its slow movement will keep a 40% chance of a chilly, light rain in the forecast for one more day.
Rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or so for most locales.
Once the slow-moving low-pressure system exits stage left by Saturday night, we will see a return to mostly sunny skies and some pleasant weather by Sunday.
The sunny and dry weather will continue through Tuesday as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons. This will make for some great weather in the days leading up to Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas, we are looking at partly cloudy skies to go along with mild temperatures and dry conditions.
Some better rain chances look to creep back into the picture once we transition toward the end of next week, but details on rainfall amounts and timing still need to be resolved since there is some uncertainty as to how the weather pattern will evolve by that time.
