Former prison guard receives a two-year prison sentence for explosive device found in home

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) -Joel Reuben Lambright Jr., 44, of Corrigan, was sentenced in federal court Friday in connection to an explosive device police found in his home.
Judge Michael Truncale sentenced him to 24 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.
Lambright had pleaded guilty in June 2018. Corrigan police learned he was allegedly selling K2, raided his home, and reported finding K2 and what looked to be an explosive device.
Lambright is a former prison guard and was convicted of manslaughter in March of 1995. According to an AP News Archive story, the manslaughter conviction was for the beating death of Michael McCoy, an inmate at the then-Terrell Unit in Polk County.
