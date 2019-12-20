Lufkin police release video of victim trying to thwart truck theft before getting hit

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A man’s home surveillance system captured the moment he tried to prevent an individual from stealing his pickup from his driveaway on Third Street on Tuesday. An instant later, the suspect ran the victim over.
On Friday, the Lufkin Police Department released the part of the video in the hope that someone would recognize the suspect and help authorities locate him. In addition, the police department released video of what is believed to be the same man at a Chevron convenience store about 20 minutes before the aggravated robbery occurred.
“Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 64-year-old Joaquin Silva was leaving home at 800 North Third Street when he realized he forgot something,” a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page stated. “Mr. Silva then did something that we all do - he pulled back in his yard, left the pickup door open and ran inside to grab the forgotten item. The suspect walked up and got inside the pickup.”
Silva then tried to thwart the theft, and the suspect ran him over before fleeing toward Atkinson Drive, the Facebook post stated.
“We’re stopping the recording from Mr. Silva’s surveillance system here due to the graphic nature of the next few moments of video,” the Facebook post stated.
An hour later, an officer spotted the stolen truck at the corner of Abney Ave. and Sayers St. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the end of Wilma St. The suspect came to a dead end and stopped, but then turned around continued back on to Kurth Dr.
A short pursuit then ensued from Wilma St. to the dead-end of Minnie Lou St. The suspect fled on foot into a heavily wooded area. Police said though officers did an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.
Jessica Pebsworth said that Lufkin PD investigators believe the man in the gray “Pack” hoodie seen in the surveillance video from the North Timberland Drive Chevron about 20 minutes before the aggravated robbery occurred is the suspect.
“Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, Silva had surgery earlier this week, and he is scheduled to have another as early as tomorrow. He suffered numerous broken bones, a punctured lung, cuts, and road rash.
“We wish him the best and know his road to recovery will be long,” the Facebook post stated. “Please help us get justice for Mr. Silva and his family.”
The Facebook post included the hashtags #639tips, #rewardmoney, and #christmascash.
