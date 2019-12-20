Nacogdoches police: Search at apartment results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department seized a large quantity of narcotics and handguns and made several arrests after an investigation began late Wednesday evening. Nacogdoches Police were called to Eastwood Terrace apartments on E.J. Campbell Blvd late Wednesday. During an investigation, officers made contact with a resident, Tony Wayne Hall at an apartment in the 3000 block of E.J. Campbell Blvd., and the strong odor of narcotics were immediately detected by officers. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Seized from the residence was powder cocaine, ecstasy pills, PCP, liquid codeine, liquid promethazine, marijuana, and three handguns. Two of the handguns were reported stolen.