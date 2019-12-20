Nacogdoches police: Search at apartment results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

From the Nacogdoches Police Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department seized a large quantity of narcotics and handguns and made several arrests after an investigation began late Wednesday evening. Nacogdoches Police were called to Eastwood Terrace apartments on E.J. Campbell Blvd late Wednesday. During an investigation, officers made contact with a resident, Tony Wayne Hall at an apartment in the 3000 block of E.J. Campbell Blvd., and the strong odor of narcotics were immediately detected by officers. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Seized from the residence was powder cocaine, ecstasy pills, PCP, liquid codeine, liquid promethazine, marijuana, and three handguns. Two of the handguns were reported stolen.
Arrested Wednesday evening was Tony Wayne Hall, 34 years of age, from Nacogdoches, for numerous narcotics and firearms charges and Dekovan Lakeith Williams, 23 years of age, from Nacogdoches, for criminal trespassing.
Also stemming from this investigation were the arrests Thursday of Dekovan Williams, 23 years of age from Nacogdoches for additional narcotics charges and Anthony Odell Cannon, 22 years of age for narcotics charges.