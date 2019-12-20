The Salvation Army’s needs increase at the end of the year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army in Lufkin feeds more than 100 people in need every day. The holiday season is no different.
Money donations for fresh produce and meat greatly help. According to Salvation Army members, other necessities besides food are needed as well. In the winter months, cold temperatures affect a lot of people in the community.
“We have many requests for blankets. If people have extra blankets, we would love to give those out to people. You can drop them off here and we’ll give them to people that come into the soup kitchen.” said Core Officer Jenifer Phillips. “Electric heaters, small space heaters. Those types of things for people that do not have central heating in their homes to keep warm. That’s a request that we get as well."
They are also requesting gently worn clothes to be donated to the thrift store.
