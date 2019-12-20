UAPB hopes to end skid vs N. Texas

SAVVY SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last three games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.