Tips for Holiday Travel

TDP Sergeant David Hendry gave tips on how to make your holiday traveling process go smoother. He said, “Motorists should be prepared for their trip by planning ahead to leave in enough time to get from point A to point B. Check on their vehicle status such as: oil change, check engine lights & tire pressure. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive, be smart and appoint a designated driver. Also, no speeding and make sure you wear a seat belt at all times.”