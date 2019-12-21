Tips for Holiday Travel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It is better to be safe than sorry, while preparing for holiday traveling. It is estimated to be 104 million travelers on the road during the next week, so things will likely get hectic.
“You have to be safe and a defensive driver,” Dan Conley, a Lufkin resident says. “If there’s construction or maybe a wreck, make sure you have plenty of fuel."
According to Triple A, gas prices are about 20 cents more per gallon over last year.
TDP Sergeant David Hendry gave tips on how to make your holiday traveling process go smoother. He said, “Motorists should be prepared for their trip by planning ahead to leave in enough time to get from point A to point B. Check on their vehicle status such as: oil change, check engine lights & tire pressure. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive, be smart and appoint a designated driver. Also, no speeding and make sure you wear a seat belt at all times.”
Remember to be careful and courteous, during this holiday season while traveling.
