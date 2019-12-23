Drive-thru winter wonderland lights up Angelina County

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Farmers Market is open year-round, and this year they’ve added some family fun.
The new managers said they saw a need, so this is their first year hosting a drive-thru winter wonderland.
Lynn and Tommy Bryan are the owners of the farmers market and said the two of them and some friends began setting up a few weeks ago because they saw a need.
“Nothing like this has ever been in Lufkin so it was important to us for the community,” Lynn said.” We’ve had neighborhoods but they don’t do it anymore. And we want to do something for the community.”
Lynn said they wanted to create an opportunity for the community to get involved and be able to decorate for Christmas.
“An individual, the family, kids, come out and decorate,” said Lynn. “How fun would that be to bring your kids and decorate an area knowing that everyone would be driving around looking at it?”
They said the response has been overwhelming. One family even sang to them.
“They said, ‘This is beautiful, thank you, thank you.’ Everybody has been so happy and joyful, it’s just been a blessing. Can’t wait to see it next year,” said the Bryans.
The Brown family came through for the first time and said they liked what it represented.
“I liked it. I liked that it represented Jesus and the birth of Jesus Christ,” said Brown.
They are taking monetary donations as well as display and light donations.
“It doesn’t matter what you can donate,” said Lynn. “What you do is helps us a lot with buying more stuff for next year.”
Already looking toward next year, it looks like Lynn has support from her friend Katherine Evans.
“She’s the most creative and fun, and community-minded person that I know,” Evans said. “And that’s why I’m a volunteer here. I want to help her go places.”
Lynn has a final message for people.
“Do not miss this year, because you need to see what it looks like now, because next year, we’re gonna knock your socks off,” said Lynn.
There is no charge to drive through, however, at the end, there will be a tip bucket. The money helps pay the light bill and purchase more display items for next year’s wonderland.
You still have two more chances to see the lights. They will be on display through Christmas Eve at 8:30 p.m. at the Angelina County Farmers Market. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off items at the farmers market all year round.
