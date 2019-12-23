Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Reklaw

At 1:15 yesterday afternoon, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on SH-204 in the city of Reklaw in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150, Samuel Alexander Morris, 45, of Reklaw was traveling southeast on SH-204 when for a yet to be determined reason, the driver ran off the right side of the road then overcorrected, crossing the roadway and into the ditch to the north. The vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Judge Phillip Grimes pronounced Morris at the scene and he was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The crash remains under investigation.