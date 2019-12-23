Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for very quiet weather through Thursday of this week. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day appear to look very nice, but a little on the warm side for sure. Mornings will be a bit cool, but afternoons should be well above normal as far as high temperatures are concerned. Some patchy fog is possible overnight tonight/early on Tuesday morning as well. No problems for Santa Claus tomorrow night. Rain chances increase on Friday afternoon as we prepare for a cold front to pass through East Texas late on Saturday. Chances for showers and a few thundershowers will occur on Saturday and rain showers will be possible for a good deal of our Sunday before ending. Monday of next week looks fairly normal, temperature-wise with lots of sunshine expected.