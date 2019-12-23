Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

BC-US-TEXAS SIBLING KILLING
Police: Texas man confessed to killing pregnant sister
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder after confessing to killing his pregnant sister, writing a fake suicide note in her name and leaving her body in an alley. Officers arrested Eduardo Arevalo Sunday after finding the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony. Police say Arevalo killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16 and later told officers he was embarrassed by her and believed she would not be a good mother. Police say he is in jail and doesn't have an attorney.
Giuliani pals leveraged GOP access to seek Ukraine gas deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-born Florida businessmen made what sounded like a outrageous pitch: Replace the CEO of Ukraine's biggest energy company and remove the anti-corruption U.S. ambassador to Kyiv as part of a plan to make millions shipping natural gas from Texas to Eastern Europe. It didn't seem plausible Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman could pull it off. But then the Trump administration began making the moves they had predicted. Now their efforts to profit from contacts with GOP luminaries are part of a broad federal criminal investigation into the two men and their close associate, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.
3 intruders fatally shot in Houston-area burglary attempt
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a homeowner fatally shot three people who attempted to burglarize a Houston-area mobile home. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two males living in the mobile home saw three Hispanic men enter their residence in Channelview around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Gonzalez says one of the burglary suspects was armed with a pistol. He says one of the mobile home occupants hid in a room while the other fired a shotgun at the intruders. The homeowner was injured during an exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Gonzalez says the intruders were killed.
Police: Texas barbershop worker shot over child's haircut
KATY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid's haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop. The Harris County sheriff's office says deputies are looking for a man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument Saturday. Witnesses say the argument was over the haircut given to the man's son. The sheriff's office says the alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan. KPRC-TV reports that the barbershop employee was shot three times. He's in stable condition at an area hospital Saturday. The sheriff's office did not respond to requests for information.
Biden's new endorsement reflects battle for Latino support
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is getting a boost from one of the leading Latinos in Congress. Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California endorsed the former vice president Monday as Democrats’ best hope to defeat President Donald Trump. Cárdenas chairs Bold PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cárdenas' announcement follows presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigning this weekend with progressive icon and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The dueling surrogates highlight Biden's and Sanders' fierce battle for the Hispanic vote and their starkly differing approaches to the larger nominating fight. Biden is leaning heavily on his establishment connections and perceived strength against President Donald Trump. Sanders promises a political revolution.
In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to get ahead of climate change with a slow-motion evacuation. In one town, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise. People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm's way. The state's buyout program aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike.
Plant to expand capacity, reduce emissions at Alabama plant
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A Texas-based company says an expansion at a plant in north Alabama will increase production and reduce pollution. Ascend Performance Materials announced plans Monday for a $175 million project in the Tennessee Valley city of Decatur. The state and local governments are providing incentives for the company to expand and increase production of a compound used to make plastics. The construction project will create about 150 jobs, and the plant will employ an additional 10 people once production expands. A company statement says the work will decrease emissions by 60%.
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
Police: 1 dead, another injured after dog attack in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one woman was killed and another was injured after they were attacked by three pit bulls. Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a north Houston neighborhood, where they found a woman who had been bitten multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive her injuries. A short time later, police received a call from the dogs’ owner, who reported his dogs had attacked a woman and her body was in a ditch in front of his home. Prosecutors will determine if any charges could be filed against the dogs’ owner.
Ambitious Texas law fails to make dent in jailhouse suicides
Two years after Texas launched an ambitious law aimed at curbing jailhouse suicides, they remain a stubborn problem. Experts say that’s because the law failed to address a key factor: lack of guards to watch over troubled inmates. Texas became a flashpoint in the debate over jail suicides after the 2015 case of Sandra Bland, who killed herself behind bars three days after her arrest in a contentious traffic stop. The law named for her mandated diversion of mentally ill inmates and funding to purchase cameras for timely cell checks. But there was no requirement or money for additional guards.