Livingston police: Man shot dead after dispute over child; 1 in custody

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man is dead after being shot in a dispute over a child, Livingston police say.
According to a Facebook post from Livingston police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday, police officers responded to Ridgecrest Apartments located at 901 Forest Hollow, in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they were told the victim later identified as Justine Jermanie Brown, 32 years of age of Livingston, Texas, had been shot and transported by private vehicle to CHI ST. Lukes Memorial Hospital.
Upon further investigation, officers located and interviewed several witnesses who all identified Jermichael Lynn Harrell, 21, of Livingston as the subject who had allegedly shot Justine Jermanie Brown moments earlier.
The post said during preliminary investigation at the scene it was believed Justine Jermaine Brown and Jermichael Lynn Harrell were in a domestic dispute over a child. During the dispute Jermichael Lynn Harrell produced a handgun and allegedly shot Justine Jermanie Brown several times causing his death.
Police said this is still an ongoing investigation, Officers and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
At approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday, Jermichael Lynn Harrell turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Jermichael Lynn Harrell was then transported to the Livingston Police Department for processing.
Jermichael Lynn Harrell, 21, of Livingston was charged with Murder (1st Degree Felony) and is currently being held at the Polk County Jail with a bond of $500,000.00.
