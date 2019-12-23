Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon, expect clear sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, we will cool to the lower 40s. Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. For Christmas, we will see dry, clear, and sunny skies all day long with temperatures in the low 70s. 70s and sunshine will carry over into Thursday as well. A few showers will move in on Friday afternoon as temperatures fall back to the upper 60s. For the weekend, it looks like we will see mostly cloudy skies and off and on showers. Temperatures will also begin to drop to the mid to lower 60s.