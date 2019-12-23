EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with some patchy dense fog developing in some places. Take it slow if you’re packing up and heading out to travel this morning. Lots of sunshine through the afternoon and nice, mild temperatures with highs topping out in the mid 60s. More of the same tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Christmas Eve will be another nice, mild day. Wednesday, Christmas Day, looks perfect as well! Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees with a bit of a south breeze and partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase through the end of the week and temperatures stay very mild. By Friday, rain chances return and could stick around for some places through the weekend.