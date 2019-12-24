DI Stage not too big for Lufkin’s Natasha Mack

Mack shinned in high school at Lufkin to become one of the Top 100 ESPN recruits, receiving offers from power 5 schools from all over the country. Mack would sign her Letter of Intent in November of 2015 for the University of Houston but she never enrolled in classes and was a no show for the team. She took a year off from school but after talking to the staff at Angelina College she decided to return to college basketball. By the time she was done at AC, Mack was the programs all-time leading rebounder, the all-time leading scorer, holder of multiple All-American accolades and helped the Lady Roadrunners make the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in program history. It looks like that drive she found at AC has carried over to OSU.