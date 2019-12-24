DI Stage not too big for Lufkin’s Natasha Mack

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Oklahoma State Junior Natasha Mack was happy to be back in Lufkin for a few days to rest up before the grind of the Big 12 Conference schedule for the Oklahoma State Women’s basketball team.
“The hardest part about being up there is not being around the family,” Mack said. “I do like it. It feels like home. They have taken me in and made it a great place to want to play.”
Two days before Christmas Mack made a stop by the place where it all started for her, Winston Park.
“Over Christmas breaks we would be out here playing as kids,” Mack said. “Having fun. This is where I grew up. This is where we were running games and playing kickball on the weekends. Now I am at Oklahoma State doing big things.”
In Mack’s first 11 games at OSU, she has nine double-doubles. On Dec 20, OSU hosted Oral Roberts. Mack finished with 20 points. As good as that stat was, it wasn’t her best stat. She finished the night with 23 rebounds, setting a new program record.
“My teammates hold more responsibility then I did,” Mack said. " They said, ‘You have 15 rebounds at half. You have to beat it, you have to beat it tonight.’ I was like, ‘Okay, For y’all I will. I will try my best.'"
Mack shinned in high school at Lufkin to become one of the Top 100 ESPN recruits, receiving offers from power 5 schools from all over the country. Mack would sign her Letter of Intent in November of 2015 for the University of Houston but she never enrolled in classes and was a no show for the team. She took a year off from school but after talking to the staff at Angelina College she decided to return to college basketball. By the time she was done at AC, Mack was the programs all-time leading rebounder, the all-time leading scorer, holder of multiple All-American accolades and helped the Lady Roadrunners make the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in program history. It looks like that drive she found at AC has carried over to OSU.
“I have always had the goal of being the first athlete from Lufkin to play in the WNBA,” Mack said. I am going to do it."
