Silver Alert discontinued after missing Zavalla man found safe

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, 85-year-old Richard Seguin has been found safe.
The Silver Alert issued for Seguin was discontinued on Dec. 24, a day after it was issued.
The sheriff’s office reported he was found at an out-of-town family member’s home where he had traveled for the holidays.
PREVIOUS: A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man who was last seen in Zavalla on Monday afternoon.
According to a post on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Richard Seguin was last seen in the 100 block of Speirs Road in Zavalla at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The local Silver Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Seguin has gray hair and blue eyes, and he weighs 180 pounds. He is 6 feet tall. When Seguin was last seen, he was wearing a gray nightshirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.
Seguin is driving a white 2019 Nissan Frontier with the Texas license plate 3KPBV. His pickup has disabled person license plates.
Anyone who has information about Seguin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331.
