Mahomes makes history in Sunday night football win

Kansas City, Missouri (KTRE) - Patrick Mahomes continues to set the bar in his young NFL Career.
Mahomes led his Kansas City Chiefs to another prime time win Sunday night, defeating the Chicago Bears 26-3.
The reigning NFL MVP is the first quarterback to accumilate 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdowns in his first 30 games. Mahomes beat the great Dan Marino to that mark by one game.
In the win over the bears Mahomes was 23-33, passing for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.