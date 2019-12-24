Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be clear and sunny for your Christmas Eve! Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the lower 70s with a light breeze from the south. Overnight we will cool to the upper 40s. For Christmas Day expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. We will stay mostly sunny and warm for Thursday as well! Friday, we will see a bit more cloud cover and bring around the chance of seeing a few showers move through our area. More widespread rain will follow for Saturday as a cold front approaches East Texas. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Sunday, but you will really notice the drop in temperatures. We will only warm to the mid-50s for the end of the weekend. 50s will stick around for Monday, but clear and sunny skies will return.