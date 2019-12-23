Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for very quiet weather through Thursday of this week. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day appear to look very nice, but a little on the warm side for sure. Mornings will be a bit cool, but afternoons should be well above normal as far as high temperatures are concerned. Some patchy fog is possible overnight tonight/early on Tuesday morning as well. No problems for Santa Claus tomorrow night as he delivers goodies here in East Texas. Rain chances increase on Friday afternoon as we prepare for a cold front to pass through East Texas late on Saturday. Chances for showers and a few thundershowers will occur on Saturday and rain showers will be possible for a good deal of our Sunday before ending. Monday of next week looks fairly normal, temperature-wise with lots of sunshine expected.