Suspect in Arkansas homicide arrested in Nacogdoches County on unrelated charge

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 31-year-old woman’s arrest in Nacogdoches County on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge led to the discovery of a homicide that occurred in Arkansas. The woman is now the primary suspect in the death of her mother.
Jordana Rogers, of Mansfield, Arkansas, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for her charge yet.
According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a man walking in the 3600 block of FM 225 with blood on his face. When the deputies got to the scene, they discovered that the man had been the victim of an assault.
After the deputies gathered information, they located the suspect, who was later identified as Jordana Rogers, in the assault in the 4200 block of FM 225.
The press release stated that the NCSO deputies became very suspicious of Rogers because of the way she was acting, other pertinent facts, and evidence discovered at the scene.
Rogers was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for the injuries he suffered during the assault.
“During the assault investigation, the Sergeant over the patrol shift requested dispatch to contact the local law enforcement agency in Mansfield Arkansas and conduct a welfare check on the suspect’s mother,” the press release stated. “Deputies did not feel right about the situation and felt that something else had possibly happened.”
According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, a Mansfield police officer and a relative discovered Melinda Rogers’ body in her home in the 100 block of Broadway Street.
“Evidence found in the home is leading investigators to believe that [Melinda] Rogers was murdered,” the press release stated.
Since the discovery of Melinda Rogers’ body, NCSO investigators have been working with the Arkansas State Police. The state agency has taken over the homicide investigation, according to the NCSO press release.
Melinda Rogers’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of her death, the ASP press release stated.
“This case remains under investigation at this time,” the NCSO press release stated. “Further updates will be given when they are available to be released.”
