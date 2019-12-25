Lufkin stores filled with last-minute Christmas shoppers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Don’t worry if you haven’t gotten a gift for your loved ones yet. Many people are in the same situation.
Online shopping may take too long to ship, or maybe payday fell later this week. Either way, last-minute Christmas shoppers were out-and-about today. If you’ve driven by any mall or shopping center, you probably saw them.
“I’m always trying to find the best deal, just like the Black Friday deals. I have spent all morning searching for those last-minute unique gifts that I couldn’t find before Christmas," said Houston resident Tanya Garcia. "Just bought some gifts for my husband and my mom today. I hope to make them even happier on Christmas Day.”
There’s nothing wrong with last-minute shopping. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, last year around this time, $19.4 billion was estimated in retail sales for the nation’s department stores.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.