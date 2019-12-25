One dead after train vs vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - One person is dead after a train collided with a vehicle overnight in Lufkin.
According to the Lufkin Police Department, Union Pacific officials contacted the department at about 12:19 a.m. on Dec. 25 about a train vs. vehicle fatality on Southwood Drive outside of Loop 287.
The police department said the officials reported an SUV had pulled out in front of a train from a private drive crossing. After the collision, the car came to a rest in the 3100 block of Southwood Drive.
According to Lufkin police, the female driver of the SUV was found dead at the scene. She was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.
“We ask that everyone keep the woman’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the Lufkin Police Department said in their press release.
According to Lufkin police, Union Pacific officials told officers that it appeared as if the woman had pulled onto the tracks and waited for a collision. Lufkin police also reported dispatch received a call from the woman’s friend while officers were en route to the scene. According to Lufkin police, the friend stated the woman “was suicidal and wanting to kill herself by train.”
The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
