Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning and Merry Christmas, East Texas! Today’s weather will be beautiful. You might notice some patchy fog early, but by this afternoon we will see clear sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 70s. Any outdoor plans today are in the clear! Overnight we will cool to the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be another great day, with the lower 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers and isolated thundershowers will being to move into East Texas on Friday afternoon and will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. For both days temperatures will still be in the low 70s so it might feel a bit muggy outside. Early on Sunday morning, there could be scattered showers but by the afternoon, we will be sunny. Temperatures for the end of the weekend will slip back to the mid-50s. Clear sunny skies will carry over into Monday and Tuesday of next week as temperatures stay in the mid-50s.