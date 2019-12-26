Casa Morales in Redland closing after Dec. 29 due to I-69 expansion

REDLAND, Texas (KTRE) - For everyone from local community members to celebrity musicians and bands—Casa Morales is known as a place to unwind and be yourself.
“It’s a place where you can come and have good margaritas and great Mexican food. Everyone that comes here probably knows someone or has told someone about this place and it makes it that family atmosphere,” Public Relations Representative Joe Morales says.
For the past 45 years, the Redland location on Highway 59 has been a community staple. This location will be closing, Morales says, because of plans to expand Interstate 69.
There is new business coming to the area, but they do plan to stick around. They have another location on 1st street, which has been there since 1976.
According to Joe Morales, there are thoughts about expanding at that location but they are also interested in a few other good areas around town as well. They are currently taking their time to choose the right fit for their business.
The owners on Highway 59 are sad to be closing, but appreciate all the stories each guest has shared over the years.
“Thank you to everyone in deep East Texas and beyond who has shared their time with us and came in here and created memories for us and for themselves,” Morales said.
Due to the new Interstate 69 expansion, this location will be closing and its last day open is this Sunday, December 29.
