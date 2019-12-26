Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warm and Humid conditions expected for the remainder of the day today under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. As we venture into Friday, a mostly cloudy to cloudy skies is likely to continue with a few showers possible (20%). A cold front is expected to move through East Texas late on Saturday allowing for more showers and thundershowers to occur during the day and until the front passes. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well with some gusty winds, some small hail possible. A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists on Saturday PM/Night as the cold front passes. This is a 5% chance for significant severe weather to occur. We will watch this for you as we always do. A few morning showers are possible on Sunday before the skies clear and the sun shines brightly. Much cooler air is expected as well. Sunny to Mostly Sunny skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday with chilly mornings and mild afternoons expected. Mostly Cloudy skies on New Year’s Day with scattered showers possible (50%). A few morning showers on Thursday will be possible as the first of two cold fronts passes that day. The first in the early morning hours...rain ending with this front...then a second front during the day clearing the skies and keeping the temperatures fairly seasonable.