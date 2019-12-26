Fire Station 3 keeping spirits up on Christmas Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While many people spend time off on Christmas, there are still jobs that require work 24/7, every day of the year.
Dec. 25 is just another day for the first responders at Fire Station 3 in Lufkin and it was a busy morning responding to calls.
“It’s been busy this morning. I’ve been up since about five o’clock,” said Cody Walton, a firefighter paramedic. “I had to see what Santa Clause brought my kids and then straight to the fire station and it’s been nonstop since I got here.”
Their shift starts at 7 a.m. but Brock Pollino came in early for one of his coworkers.
“One of the guys on the other shift reached out to me and I came in early for him so he could get home and see his kids,” said Pollino, a firefighter paramedic. “So I don’t have any kids yet. If I had them I would appreciate that.”
This is Pollino’s first Christmas working and he is keeping a good attitude about it.
“It’s different, I guess. I’m used to being home and everything,” Pollino said. “But I mean I’ve been off since early December and I’m off until January. So I’ve got a nice opportunity to be home with my family other than just today.”
Walton agreed.
“I don’t think a whole lot of people are gonna gripe about having to be up here because we have so much time off that’s it’s just part of it,” Walton said.
One thing they said that makes it easier is having a good group of guys to work with.
“I came from a completely different shift, at a different station and I didn’t really know these guys,” Pollino said. “The last month that I’ve been here has been great. They’ve been very friendly. I didn’t miss a beat, ya know, just came in and mingled in and they accepted me just fine.”
It didn’t take long to see and feel the comradery of this group. In their downtime, they prepared chicken and dumplings for lunch, worked out, finished reports, and hung out.
“Just relaxing, I guess, enjoying the downtime that we do have,” Pollino said. “You never know when you could get a call.”
They enjoy spending time together and are optimistic, even with the shift falling on Christmas.
“It’s just part of it. I mean when it falls when we have to work. I mean nobody wants to be away from their family but it is what it is,” Walton said.
