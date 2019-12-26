Lufkin police identify victim of fatal train vs vehicle collision

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police have identified the woman killed in a train versus vehicle crash early Christmas morning.
According to the police department, 52-year-old Sherri Johns was killed when a train collided with the vehicle she was driving.
Crews responded to the scene at about 12:19 a.m. on Dec. 25 after Union Pacific officials contacted them and reported an SUV had pulled out in front of a train from a private drive crossing. After the collision, the car came to a rest in the 3100 block of Southwood Drive, outside of Loop 287.
The driver, later identified as Johns, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We ask that everyone keep Mrs. John’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said in a press release. “Please also pray for the conductor and everyone who worked this scene.”
According to Lufkin police, Union Pacific officials told officers that it appeared as if the woman had pulled onto the tracks and waited for a collision. Lufkin police also reported dispatch received a call from the woman’s friend who reported the woman “was suicidal and wanting to kill herself by train.”
“We know the holidays can be a difficult time for everyone - especially those with depression," Lufkin police said in their press release. “With that being said, we want to take a moment to remind everyone that The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and their loved ones: 1-800-273-8255."
