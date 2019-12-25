Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the night, clouds should increase along with patchy dense fog across portions of the area. Mainly western and southwestern counties. Please drive carefully. Some dense fog advisories are already in place. Once the fog burns off during the mid-morning hours, we should be looking at a mostly cloudy, warm and humid day. Friday looks very similar to Thursday, except a slight chance for a few showers exists. On Saturday evening, a cold front passes through East Texas. Prior to this front, plenty of moisture will be in place so rain chances increase significantly. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two. Not much severe weather is expected at this time. A few Pre-Dawn showers are possible on Sunday, then a partly cloudy sky by afternoon...cooler as well. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) with fairly normal temperatures likely. On New Year’s Day, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with scattered showers possible. Remaining near normal with regards to temperatures. I hope your Christmas day was perfect!