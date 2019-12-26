Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! As we head into the afternoon, expect another warm-up into the lower 70s for highs today but a bit more cloud cover than yesterday. Another round of 70s for your Friday afternoon as well as the possibility of scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Rain chances ramp up on Saturday as our next strong cold front moves into East Texas. Showers and strong thunderstorms will likely develop along and just ahead of this front as it moves through the area, with gradual clearing overnight Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday. It is important to note that a majority of East Texas is included in a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather, with isolated damaging wind gusts and a few cells generating quarter size hail as the primary threats. We will monitor the set up closely as we get closer to Saturday and will update you if anything changes. Temperatures will fall close to seasonal norms for the first half of the workweek and it looks like we’ll end 2019 on a dry note, with showers and thundershowers returning to East Texas sometime late next Wednesday.