All lanes closed on US 59 South as crews work tanker truck rollover

DIBOLL, TEXAS (KTRE) - Drivers can expect delays on US Highway 59 South on Friday morning as crews work the scene of a rollover wreck.
According to TxDOT Lufkin, a tanker truck reportedly rolled over on US 59 near the weigh station, between Diboll and Corrigan. TxDOT reported hazmat crews are responding.
The Diboll Police Department reported all lanes are currently closed as crews work the scene. TxDOT is actively working to open at least one lane. No detour route is in place yet.
A hazardous materials team is at the scene.
Traffic is severely backed up at this time.
TxDOT asks motorists to find alternate routes if possible. They also ask drivers to reduce their speed and “drive to conditions” while traveling in the area. Conditions are reported to be very foggy in the area.
