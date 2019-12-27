Mama Steph’s simple and spicy blackeyed pea - sausage soup

KLTV/KTRE - This simple and delicious recipe is healthy too!
Mama Steph’s Simple and Spicy Black-eyed Pea Soup
1- 16 ounce bag of dried black-eyed peas, soaked acording to package directions, then cooked and seasoned with salt to your taste. (alternatively, use two 15 oz. cans of the peas,drained and rinsed.) I cook my peas with an onion, chopped, and a teaspoon or so of olive oil, and I don’t salt until they’re almost done.
1 medium onion, chopped (this is separate from any onion you cooked your peas with.)
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1 TBS olive oil
1 package of polska-kielbasa, sliced into medallions
Chicken broth (6 cups or so if you have it; fill in with water if you feel you need a bit more broth)
salt and pepper or Tony Cachere’s seasoning, or other seasoned salt, to taste
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 TBS dried parsley flakes
Pour olive oil into the bottom of a stock pot or dutch oven on a burner at medium heat.
When the oil is hot, add sliced sausage and chopped onion.
Cook, stirring, for three minutes or until the onions begin to turn clear.
Add minced garlic, stir in, and cook for another minute.
Add cooked peas. (note: while I cooked a whole 16 oz package, I took out about a cup of the cooked peas for another use. There were still plenty.)
Add chicken broth and stir.
Season with salt (or a seasoning blend like Tony Cacheres’ Cajun blend in the green can, which is our favorite) to taste.
Add red pepper flakes and parsley flakes.
Gently simmer ingredients for at least 20 minutes, stirring often so that peas do not scorch.